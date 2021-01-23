COVID experience has given fresh perspective in life to students, prepared for future: Edu secretary

The experience of the COVID-19 pandemic would have given students a fresh perspective to life and prepared them better for facing its vagaries in future., said Khare. (Express photography by Arul Horizon/ Representational)

The experience during the COVID-19 pandemic has given students a fresh perspective on life and prepared them better for facing its vagaries in the future, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said on Friday.

“The experience of the COVID-19 pandemic would have given students a fresh perspective to life and prepared them better for facing its vagaries in future. I urge students to emerge not as ‘job seekers’ but as ‘job givers’, to promote the individual capability of each student, teach them to think, equip them with the skills required to face the 21st century and global leaders, while imparting values rooted in Indian culture,” Khare said at the convocation ceremony of Dayalbagh Educational Institution, Agra.

“India’s journey from being a third world, fledgling democracy to this position of power and eminence is the result of the toil and dedicated contribution of every section of society. The role of the educated people in any sector has been especially significant because they have guided and led this change in various capacities. Today you are joining this rank of educated intellectuals, the young enlightened Indians who will lead the world,” he added.