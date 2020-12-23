COVID effect: Karnataka SSLC, PUC board exams to be delayed, not in March

Karnataka SSLC, PUC exams delayed, (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Representational)

SSLC and PUC examinations will be delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar clarified that board exams will not be held in March, as per the usual trend. Earlier, there was uncertainty and speculations over the board exam dates.

In a phone-in programme with a Kannada news channel, he said, “The schedule of the board exams for SSLC and II PU students will be announced along with a detailed calendar of events for this academic year will be out in a few days.”

He added that students need not worry about the exams and ensured that the syllabus will be cut considering the number of available academic days this year. “The timetables will be finalised after consulting with department officials, schools, and teachers’ associations,” the Minister added.

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also announced a delay in the timetable for the upcoming CBSE board exams. He said that there is no possibility of conducting boards till February and the date will be decided after due consideration with all stakeholders. He also said that exams will be held on the reduced syllabus and in case schools continue to remain shut, alternatives to the practical exams will be considered.

