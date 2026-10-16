Covid relief: NMC grants one-time ‘mercy attempt’ to eligible MBBS students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed eligible MBBS students admitted from the academic year 2019-20 onwards to take one additional attempt to clear the First Professional MBBS Examination, offering a one-time transitional relaxation to students whose cases are pending.

The decision, announced on October 15, aims to provide relief to eligible students who have been unable to clear the first professional examination within the prescribed attempts. The relaxation is limited to qualifying cases and does not amount to a permanent change in the examination rules.

The commission has clarified that the additional attempt, referred to as a “mercy attempt”, will be available only to students who meet the conditions specified in the notification. Students will need to check their eligibility with their respective medical colleges and the relevant authorities before applying for the benefit.