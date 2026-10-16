Covid relief: NMC grants one-time ‘mercy attempt’ to eligible MBBS students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed eligible MBBS students admitted from the academic year 2019-20 onwards to take one additional attempt to clear the First Professional MBBS Examination, offering a one-time transitional relaxation to students whose cases are pending.
The decision, announced on October 15, aims to provide relief to eligible students who have been unable to clear the first professional examination within the prescribed attempts. The relaxation is limited to qualifying cases and does not amount to a permanent change in the examination rules.
The commission has clarified that the additional attempt, referred to as a “mercy attempt”, will be available only to students who meet the conditions specified in the notification. Students will need to check their eligibility with their respective medical colleges and the relevant authorities before applying for the benefit.
While granting the additional attempt, the NMC has retained the maximum permissible duration for completing the MBBS course at 10 years from the date of admission. The one-time relaxation does not extend this overall time limit.
The decision is relevant to students admitted in the academic years covered by the notification who are still seeking to clear their First Professional MBBS Examination. The first professional examination is a key milestone in the undergraduate medical programme, and failure to clear it can affect a student’s progression through subsequent stages of the course.
The latest notice follows earlier instances in which the commission granted limited relief to MBBS students facing difficulties in clearing professional examinations. However, such relaxations are specific to the circumstances and eligibility criteria outlined in each notification.
Students should refer to the official NMC notice and contact their respective colleges for details on the applicable conditions and the procedure for availing the additional attempt.