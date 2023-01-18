COVID aftermath: Dip in learning levels, 33% class 3 kids can read basic text in rural Punjab, reveals ASER 2022

The learning levels of children in rural Punjab, both in reading basic text and solving arithmetic problems, have registered a substantial decline as compared to pre-COVID figures in 2018, according to the findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 for Rural India released by Pratham Foundation, Wednesday. However, Punjab has performed way better than the national average.

Just 33 per cent of class 3 children tested in Punjab can read basic class 2 level text, which is six per cent lesser than in 2018 but higher than the national average of 20.5 per cent. Similarly, 44.8 per cent class 3 children were able to do at least subtraction, five per cent less than in 2018 but higher than the national average of 25.9 per cent.

The state has also shown a significant increase in enrollment in government schools. Also, now more students, both from government and private schools in Punjab are taking paid tuition, the survey has found.

The findings of the report are significant. The survey, conducted from September-November 2022, aimed at assessing the impact of pandemic on learning levels of children after schools were closed for more than a year due to Covid in 2020-21. It is after a gap of four years that the full-fledged ASER Rural report has been released based on a physical field survey and testing of each child individually.

In Punjab, the survey was conducted across 600 villages in 20 districts (30 villages in each district). As many as 20,570 children (3 to 16 years of age), 1,941 households and 590 schools were surveyed. One-on-one assessment of each child was conducted for all 5 to 16 years of children in sampled households.

Learning levels drop in lower grades, pandemic hampers progress

A significant drop has been registered in learning levels. The proportion of children from class 3 and 5 who can read basic class 2 text has declined in Punjab compared to 2018. The children were made to read basic text in Punjabi and English language, as per their choice. Only 33 per cent children from class 3 and 66.2 per cent from class 5 could read class 2 text compared to 39.4 per cent and 71.6 per cent respectively in 2018.

In class 8, the figures were almost the same as 85.4 per cent children could read class 2 text compared to 85.1 per cent in 2018. However, in all three grades, Punjab has performed better than the national average.

In all grades 3, 5 and 8, girls performed better than boys in reading. For instance, 78 per cent girls of class 5 could read grade 2 text compared to 71 percent boys.

In arithmetic, 44.8 per cent class 2 children in Punjab can do at least subtraction, way higher than the national average of 25.9 per cent, but lower than the state’s figure of 49.8 per cent in 2018. In fact, the survey shows that the learning levels of government school children in arithmetic has fallen below than 2014 figures in Punjab. In 2014, the survey had found that 32.1 per cent class 3 children from government schools could do basic subtraction, which increased to 40.5 percent in 2018 and now it has dropped to 31.1 percent in 2022. However, in private schools, 61.6 percent of children from class 3 could do basic subtraction compared to 57 per cent in 2018.

Similarly, the surveyed children from classes 5, 6, 7 and 8 also registered a decline in arithmetic learning levels. For instance in class 5, only 41 per cent children could do basic division compared to 53 per cent in 2018.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhsimran Singh, research manager, Pratham Foundation, Punjab, said that although the state has performed way better than other states both in reading and arithmetic levels, it has dropped below its own results of 2018 which needs immediate attention. “Also, under the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FNL) mission of the NIPUN Bharat programme launched by the union education ministry, the goal is to cover 100 per cent children from class 3 by 2025 which means Punjab needs a big push in coming two years as only 33 per cent children can currently read basic text and 44.8 per cent can do basic subtraction.”

More kids now enrolled in govt schools

The survey has found that Punjab has achieved universal enrollment- 99.3 per cent children aged 6-14 are in schools. The state has registered a 12 per cent jump in government school enrollment (6-14 years) from 46.7 per cent in 2018 to 58.8 per cent in 2022. During the pandemic, many parents had shifted their children from private to government schools, largely due to financial constraints.

Similarly, an increase has been witnessed in the admissions in pre-primary classes in government schools for children aged 4-6. Punjab was among the first states to start pre-primary classes in government schools before the pandemic. Now 13.9 per cent of children aged 4 are attending pre-primary classes in government schools compared to 11.2 per cent in 2018 but 62 per cent are still going to private schools for kindergarten.

However, in primary classes, the enrollment has gone significantly up in government schools. The children aged 7 going to government schools has jumped from 34.8 per cent in 2018 to 50.2 per cent in 2022. Likewise, 53.2 per cent of children aged 8 are now going to government schools compared to 39.2 per cent in 2018.

More children now taking private tuition

The survey revealed that the number of students taking private tuition in Punjab is also on the rise. Now, 30.6 per cent of children surveyed are taking paid coaching from class 1 to 8. However, the number is higher for students from private schools than government ones.

While 41.9 per cent children from private schools were found taking tuition, the number stood at 22.6 per cent for government school students. However, it has registered a significant spike for both categories since 2014 when only 13.3 per cent children from government schools and 33.8 per cent from private schools were taking tuition.

Basic facilities in schools as per Right to Education Act (RTE)

99.1 per cent of surveyed government schools were found serving midday meal, 76.1 per cent had playgrounds, 92.7 per cent had drinking water, 84.1 per cent had useable toilets, 79.6 per cent had separate toilet for girls and in 22.2 per cent schools, students were using the computers the day survey was conducted.

Proportion of girls not enrolled in schools

In Punjab, the figure for 11-14 year old girls currently not enrolled in schools stands at 1 per cent, less than 2 per cent nationally. For girls aged 15-16 years, the figure stands at 5.1 per cent in Punjab compared to 7.9 per cent nationally.