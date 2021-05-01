UP schools, coaching institutes to remain shut till May 10

Uttar Pradesh government Friday decided to shut down all schools in the state including government and private due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The schools for classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in the state till May 10. Moreover, the coaching institutes will also remain closed and the online classes have been postponed till further notice.

The decision to shut down schools and coaching institutes comes after announcing a lockdown from April 30 at 8 pm onwards to 7 am on May 4 to stem the unprecedented surge in the cases of Covid-19.

The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier ordered closure of educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh till April 30.