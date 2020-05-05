UP Board Class 10, 12 exams evaluation process to commence in green zones only

The evaluation process is likely to conclude by May 25. Representational image/ file The evaluation process is likely to conclude by May 25. Representational image/ file

The evaluation process of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted only in districts that fall under green zones. The UP Board evaluation process will begin from May 5.

The evaluation process will be conducted in the 20 districts of Amethi, Barabanki, Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kushi Nagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, as per the circular by the state government.

The dates of the commencement of evaluation process for orange, red zones will be notified soon, the circular mentioned.

Earlier, the board secretary Neena Shrivastava said over three crore answer sheets pertaining to these examinations have to be evaluated for which the work will start from May 5.

The evaluation process is likely to conclude by May 25, and the results will be declared thereafter so that students do not miss their academic sessions, the secretary said.

A total of 56,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The state government has also started providing online classes through WhatsApp, and virtual classes through Doordarshan (DD). A total of 42.56 lakh students have joined the online classes till now.

The virtual classes was aired from May 1 on Doordarshan (DD) ’s Swayamprabha channel. There will be four classes every day with a duration of 30 minutes each.

Meanwhile, students of classes 1 to 8 in the state have been promoted to the next grade as schools are closed due to the lockdown.

