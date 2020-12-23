Tripura to resume Classes for 9th, 11th students; asks teachers to ‘rigorously’ finish syllabus

A review committee for examining reopening of schools and higher educational institutions and related issues during ongoing COVID-19 has found that the pandemic situation is under control in Tripura (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/Representational)

Twenty days after regular class-work resumed in class 10 and 12 of Tripura’s schools amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has now announced to resume classes for students in 9th and 11th from December 28.

In a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education late evening on Tuesday, Joint Secretary Saju Waheed said a review committee for examining reopening of schools and higher educational institutions and related issues during ongoing COVID-19 has found that the pandemic situation is under control in Tripura, due to which students of classes 9 and 11 in government, government-aided and private schools would be allowed to attend school from December 28.

“The students of classes 9 and 11 shall be allowed to attend schools as they are at a crucial stage of the academic session. This will facilitate the completion of syllabi as well as important practical sessions that cannot be imparted through online classes”, the notification reads.

However, the order comes with a rider of maintaining a set of standard precautions. Students would be required to obtain written consent from parents or guardian to join the classes, undergo routine sanitisation, thermal scanning, hand washing arranged by the school authorities while they attend the classes.

Principals and headmasters were asked to make seating arrangements of students at least six feet away from each other or adopt measures including different time schedules for alternate batches. All schools were asked to adopt ‘rigorous teaching’ to cover the pending syllabus.

“The schools may adopt rigorous teaching to be able to cover the syllabus. For this, the teachers may continue with their online classes also during free periods in school time, after school hours and on holidays so that the students do not have to depend on private tuition, especially for the benefit of students from humble backgrounds”, the notification said.

Earlier on December 7, the state government reopened school for students of classes 10 and 12 in view of their impending board examinations along with government general degree colleges.

School resumed for students of these classes since their board examinations are drawing close next year, education minister Ratan Lal Nath had said adding that the decision was taken after receiving feedback from the health department. Tripura has around 4,400 government, government-aided and private schools apart from 22 government degree colleges.

The latest report from the state COVID-19 control room says that 33,188 people were tested positive with coronavirus till date, out of which 380 have died.

