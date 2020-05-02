Tripura to conduct college examinations in July if situation improves, extensive online classes before that

The 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations of engineering (diploma) colleges and government degree colleges would be held in July. Representational image/ file The 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations of engineering (diploma) colleges and government degree colleges would be held in July. Representational image/ file

Tripura would conduct annual examinations for students of government degree and diploma colleges by the end of July if situation remains normal, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The announcement comes in the midst of total suspension of classwork due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat late night on Friday, the minister said if situation remains normal like now, the examinations would be conducted.

Though two patients were identified in Tripura at different places last month, both have recovered and were released from the isolation centers. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced Tripura had revved itself to be corona-free state after both were released.

Referring the issue, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today said a meeting was convened on Friday with vice chancellors and registrars of Tripura (Central) University and Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University, the only state government-run university of Tripura. The meeting, decided that 2nd, 4th and 6th semester examinations of engineering (diploma) colleges and government degree colleges along with examinations of 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester students in degree courses of engineering colleges would be held in July depending on existing conditions at the time.

“We have decided to conduct these examinations at this time complying with UGC guidelines,” Nath said. He added that extensive online classes would be held in May while extensive academic activities would be held in June, prior to the examinations.

Meanwhile, the state-run MBB University has decided to start integrated masters degree courses in Commerce and Chemistry. A couple of other one-year vocational courses in the diploma segment in GST and Retail and Social Management are also being considered for introduction at the university, he informed. The varsity is also contemplating to start 1-year diploma course in Spanish language as well.

Earlier in March, the state government announced all students from class 1 to 8 as passed in view of lockdown. However, result in the ninth and eleventh standards would be declared based on grades of papers which had examinations conducted before lockdown and grades from half-yearly exams of paper having pending examinations.

