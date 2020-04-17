COVID-19: Telangana postpones D.El.Ed, DPSE exams owing to lockdown

The revised dates will be announced after May 3. Representational image/ file The revised dates will be announced after May 3. Representational image/ file

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has deferred the first and second year D.El.Ed examinations scheduled to be conducted in April. The decision was taken as the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from April 20 to May 2, 2020. The revised time table will be released on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Earlier, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) postponed the SSC, class 10 examinations. The revised dates will be announced after May 3, 2020.

“As per the latest orders issued for the extension of lockdown upto 14-04-2020 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Government of Telangana, Hyderabad vide G.O.Ms.No.54, Dated:28-03-2020 of General Administration (Covid) Department, Remaining SSC March, 2020 Public Examinations which are scheduled to be held from 31-03-2020 to 06-04-2020 are also postponed,” read the official notification.

The schools, education institutions in the state was closed till May 3, owing to the extension of lockdown.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd