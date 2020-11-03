Telangana board awards grace pass marks to absentee intermediate students

According to TSBIE, a total of 27,251 students who could not appear in exams, and an additional 338 students who were exonerated due to malpractices awarded grace pass marks, as one time measures only. Representational image/ Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran

Considering the prevailing situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has awarded grace pass marks to the students who were absent in the intermediate exams. According to TSBIE, a total of 27,251 students who could not appear in exams, and an additional 338 students who were exonerated due to malpractices awarded grace pass marks as one time measures only.

The results of intermediate exams were earlier released in June, following which, the supplementary exam results announced in July. A total of 60.01 per cent students cleared the intermediate first year exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the second year stands at 68.86 per cent. There is a slight increase in pass percentage from 59,77 per cent in 2019 for the first year and 65.01 per cent in the second year

The state government earlier cancelled the SSC or class 10 exam and promoted all students. A total of 5.35 lakh students applied to appear for the SSC examinations this year, while 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second year examinations.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

