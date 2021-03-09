Covid-19 survivor Ranjim Das tops JEE Main 2021, aspires to be another Elon Musk

JEE Main 2021: Delhi boy and Covid-19 survivor Ranjim Das is one among the six students to have scored a 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, February 2021 session, the result of which was declared on March 8. Ranjim told indianexpress.com that he skipped preparations only in the first two days of testing positive for coronavirus in November last year as he was suffering from fever and body ache. He returned to books soon. “I started preparing at home, where I was quarantined, and attended online classes.”

Ranjim says he looks at the pandemic as a boon as the time that he saved in travelling to the coaching centre helped him focus more on preparations. Though NCERT books were his base, Ranjim also followed competitive examination books and tuition study materials. “I have attempted in total 32 mock tests before the exam to boost my confidence,” he said. He read IE Irodov for physics, M S Chouhan and Neeraj Kumar for chemistry and Ghanshyam Tewani for maths.

Ranjim appeared in the afternoon session of February 25 and found the paper moderately difficult. Since he had started preparing for the JEE Advanced much earlier, it helped him solve the difficult questions in physics and chemistry. The 18-year-old says he also draws inspiration from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and dreams to innovate “extraordinary tech-based products”.

Unlike other JEE toppers who wish to study at IIT-Bombay, Ranjim wants to pursue computer science from IIT-Delhi as he doesn’t want to leave his home city. In case he fails to secure a seat there, he plans to pursue BSc from IISc Bangalore. While in Class XI, he even cleared Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), a fellowship.