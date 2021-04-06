Covid-19 spike: Half day for school teachers in Telangana

The teachers have to maintain Covid-19 guidelines at the time of attending schools. Representational image/ file

In view of Covid-19 surge in Telangana, teachers are directed to attend half a day school. The Director of School Education, Telangana in a circular today mentioned that following a meeting with the state education minister and teachers unions, it has been decided that the teachers will attend schools from 8 am to 12:30 pm with effect from April 7.

The teachers have to maintain Covid-19 guidelines — social distancing, carrying hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed to enter school. All the schools, educational institutions in the state were closed since March. The decision was taken following a number of Covid-19 clusters had emerged in residential schools and hostels.

The state reported 1,097 fresh COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the tally to over 3.13 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,723 with six more fatalities.