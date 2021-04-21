COVID-19: Haryana govt declares summer vacation in schools till May 31

After Delhi, Haryana government Wednesday announced summer vacation in schools till May 31. The decision has been taken due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. “The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31,” Haryana’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal Wednesday said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to close schools till April 30 for students up to class 8, but later they were shut for all classes in the wake of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. However, teachers had been attending schools to prepare examination results.

हरियाणा प्रदेश के स्कूलों में गर्मी की छुट्टियां घोषित। 22 अप्रैल से 31 मई तक से स्कूलों में रहेंगी छुट्टियां।अध्यापक लगातार स्कूल आ रहे हैं, बच्चो की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों की सुरक्षा भी हमारी जिम्मेवारी इसलिए गर्मियों की छुट्टियां एडवांस में की गई ।#haryanaeducation — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) April 21, 2021

“Along with the safety of the children, safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer vacations have been declared in advance,” the minister further said.

Last week, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) cancelled class 10 exams and deferred class 12 exams. The results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, released the official announcement on Twitter.