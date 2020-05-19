COVID-19: School in Himachal Pradesh to have summer vacations for two weeks

The summer vacations in schools will be observed from May 18 to 31, 2020. Representational image/ file The summer vacations in schools will be observed from May 18 to 31, 2020. Representational image/ file

In a bid to reopen schools once lockdown ends, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced summer vacation for two weeks. The vacations in schools will be observed from May 18 to 31.

The schools have been directed to comply with these instructions. “As per the decision of the Director, Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh … dated May 16 that there will be vacations of two weeks with effect from. May 18 to 31, in all government schools all over the state…in all privately managed schools affiliated with this board all over the state,” as per the letter to the heads of institutions.

A total of 6,127 schools in Himachal Pradesh are functioning with a student strength of less than 20. There are 4,994 primary, 1,092 middle, 32 high and nine senior secondary schools with a strength below 20, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

“There are schools having a single student as well, and 80 schools have a strength less than five. Even in such schools, teaching takes place and mid-day meals are prepared. In some cases, children of migrant labourers are enrolled in these schools,” the minister informed.

The educational institutions in the state will be closed till May 31, due to lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd