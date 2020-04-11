COVID-19 outbreak: Rajasthan govt to promote class 9 and 11 students to next class

Schools have been shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational image) Schools have been shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational image)

The Rajasthan government has passed an order to promote class 9 and 11 students to the next class in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The students will be promoted to class 10 and 12 based on the marks scored in the half-yearly examination and co-curricular activity, as per an order issued by Rajasthan Secondary Education Department.

School principals will handover promotion certificates to students after the lockdown ends. The students will be provided online study material for the next class through Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE).

Read| 8 online courses to improve language, communication and writing skills

The decision has been taken to ensure students do not come in contact with each other during the coronavirus outbreak in India. As many as 7,529 people have been infected by the coronavirus in India, of which 1035 people have been tested positive in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, most states, as per government sources, have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 for two more weeks to put a curb on the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.