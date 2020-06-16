The final year exam will be conducted from July 1. File Photo The final year exam will be conducted from July 1. File Photo

COVID-19 outbreak: Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations, Jamia Millia Islamia decides to do away with offline exams for final year students. The exam for the final semester students was scheduled to be conducted from July 1. The evaluation will now be conducted on the basis of online exams/ assignments.

“Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July 2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the varsity notification mentioned earlier.

Jamia Millia Islamia decides to do away with offline exams for final year students, as decided earlier. Standing Academic Council finds it “non-viable” in light of the #COVID19 pandemic. Evaluation now to be done through online exams/assignments. @IndianExpress @ieDelhi — Anya Shankar (@AnyaShankar) June 16, 2020

The summer vacation in the varsity was started from June 15 and will be continued till June 30. The new academic session will commence on September 1. The entrance exam will be conducted from August 1 to the end of the month for admission to various UG/ PG courses.

