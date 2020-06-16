scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

Jamia Millia Islamia decides to do away with offline exams for final year students

The exam for the final semester students was scheduled to be conducted from July 1. The evaluation will now be conducted on the basis of online exams/ assignments

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 2:51:00 pm
Jamia Millia Islamia final year exam 2020 The final year exam will be conducted from July 1. File Photo

COVID-19 outbreak: Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations, Jamia Millia Islamia decides to do away with offline exams for final year students. The exam for the final semester students was scheduled to be conducted from July 1. The evaluation will now be conducted on the basis of online exams/ assignments.

“Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July 2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the varsity notification mentioned earlier.

The summer vacation in the varsity was started from June 15 and will be continued till June 30. The new academic session will commence on September 1. The entrance exam will be conducted from August 1 to the end of the month for admission to various UG/ PG courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement