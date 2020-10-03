COVID-19: Manipur varsity reduces exam fee, to refund course fees

Manipur University (File Photo)

The Manipur University has announced to reduce examination fees and to refund certain fee components to the students considering the financial hardship faced by parents and students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

W Chandbabu, registrar MU, issued an order on Saturday stating, “The vice-chancellor/administrator, Manipur University has approved the refund of certain fee components and reduction of examination fee for the January to June 2020 semesters as a one-time relief measure to the financial hardship faced by the students of Manipur University on account of COVID-19 pandemic”.

While examination fees will be reduced by 30 per cent for all the departments, 50 per cent of lab fees will be refunded to fourth-semester students as no lab-related work could be conducted and no expenditure was incurred for the fourth-semester students, said the registrar.

From the amount collected for a field trip at the time of admission, 50 per cent will be refunded for departments which have not drawn the money in advance, it said.

For professional courses like Manipur Institute of Management Studies (MIMS), PG Diploma courses, 50 per cent of the fees collected for study materials will be refunded as most of the materials were distributed electronically and classes were conducted online.

Further, 75 per cent of the fees collected for the industrial visits will be refunded as the visits were not possible because of the pandemic, said the order.

