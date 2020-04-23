COVID-19: Mahatma Gandhi University exams to resume from May 18

The varsity examinations of various UG, PG courses will be resumed from May 18 The varsity examinations of various UG, PG courses will be resumed from May 18

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala will resume examinations of various undergraduate, postgraduate (UG/ PG) course from May 18, 2020. The varsity’s sixth and fourth semester exams will resume on May 18 and 19, while private examinations from May 25, 2020. The practical exams will be conducted on May 25 and 28 respectively, as per the release.

The examinations were earlier postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The varsity will release the detail schedule later. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website- mgu.ac.in to get the detail exam schedule.

The Mahatma Gandhi University has also decided to commence the evaluation process from June 1, 2020. The evaluation will be conducted in nine centres and to be completed in a week.

About Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University, one of the major varsities in Kerala, established on October 2, 1983. The Institution offers a large number of programmes at the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and doctoral levels.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd