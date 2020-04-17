COVID-19: HRD Minister asks schools to reconsider fee hike

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requested schools to reconsider their decisions on fee hike amid the global disaster due to coronavirus pandemic HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requested schools to reconsider their decisions on fee hike amid the global disaster due to coronavirus pandemic

Following reports from various parent bodies regarding hike of fees in private schools, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requested schools to reconsider their decisions amid the global disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I request all schools to join hands in the fight against coronavirus, empathise with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

I request all schools to join hands in the #FightAgainstCoronavirus, empathize with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/2NAMz88iVi — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 17, 2020

The minister in his tweet mentioned that he had received reports that some schools were asking parents to deposit fees for three months together. “It has been brought to my notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools are increasing their annual fee. A lot of schools are also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for 3 months together,” the minister stated.

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi has also urged to give priority to human values ​​in the time of this epidemic. And hence, I hope all schools would be providing timely salary to their teachers & staff.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @PIB_India — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 17, 2020

The minister also applauded states which had moved to check the fee hike. “I am happy that some states have already taken positive steps on this, I appreciate their initiative and hope that all other states will re-consider my request,” the minister commented.

“I also hope that the Education Departments of all States will work together towards the best interests of parents and schools,” Nishank added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its circular today advised states/ union territories to decide on the fee hike as the board affiliation bye-laws have provided full authority to the state education department. “The state’s/ UT’s may consider issuing suitable instructions on periodicity of payment of school fees and payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff to be applicable during the period of the pandemic,” the notification mentioned.

States including Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh had asked private schools not to hike fees. Private schools in the city will not be allowed to hike fees and cannot levy any fee other than tuition fee on a monthly basis, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday. He also said that no student should be barred from attending online classes, if his/her parents are not able to pay the fee.

Sisodia also gave relief to teachers, saying their salaries have to be paid, even if the school has to take help from its parent organisation.

