COVID-19 impact: 30% cut in WB Board syllabus of secondary, higher secondary

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday announced that the West Bengal government has decided to reduce the syllabus of secondary and higher secondary levels for the 2020-21 academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken following recommendations made by the syllabus reforms committee.

“We have been receiving requests for this from parents, students, and various teachers’ cells. Our West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, and our expert committee have made some recommendations. Based on that we have decided to reduce the syllabus of secondary and higher secondary levels. 30-35 per cent syllabus will be reduced,” said Chatterjee during a press conference.

He informed that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare dates for holding next year’s secondary and higher secondary exams at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee asserted that there was “no immediate possibility” to open state-run or private schools in Bengal.

“The schools have been closed for a long time. The department of school education will first ensure that schools take necessary measures for maintaining Covid-19 safety norms before they reopen. Proper sanitisation work and safety measures need to be taken before allowing schools to reopen,” said the minister.

Responding to queries on whether college and universities would reopen in December, Chatterjee said, “Let us first discuss the matter with vice-chancellors of universities. After that we will let you know. We will apprise the Chief Minister of their (vice-chancellors’) opinions before we take any decision on this.”

