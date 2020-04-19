IIT-Hyderabad CfHE Fellowship to Tata Trust healthcare: List of scholarships for medical students

Check scholarships available for medical students. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in Every year, more than 15 lakh students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG in India, out of which around 8 lakh students qualify the exam (as per NEET 2019 statistics). Similarly, about 1.5 lakh sit for NEET PG. This test is for all those Indian students who wish to study graduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses in government or private institutions.

Despite this cut-throat competition, the number of students willing to pursue a medical course is increasing. While pursuing a medical education can result in a rewarding career with a great purpose, it can turn out to be a strain on your pocket. Thus, to meet the gigantic expenses of medical education and to make it affordable for every student, various government and private organisations offer scholarships.

Here is a list of top six scholarships for students to help them in pursuing their medical aspirations

CfHE Fellowship, IIT Hyderabad

This fellowship is meant to bring engineers, clinicians, entrepreneurs and business communities together on a single platform to design and innovate in fields like biomedical devices, healthcare, and services to create a social impact. The students having a BE/ BTech/ BDes/ MBBS/ BDS degree are eligible to take part in this fellowship and get trained on how to form new ventures/ start-up and much more. The students fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for the fellowship online through the official website.

Provider organisation: Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), IIT Hyderabad

Eligibility: BE/ BTech/ MBBS/ BDS/ BDes or higher degree holders

Rewards: Variable awards

Application timeline: March to April (tentative)

Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test (NEST Senior)

This is a national level scholarship examination conducted at two levels namely ‘Junior’ and ‘Senior’. The Senior level examination is further categorised into Senior I and Senior II. The scholarship at senior level is meant to support the students in their higher studies. For NEST 1, the students studying in Class 12 (with Science), Diploma Engineering (Final Year), and 1st/ 2nd year of Science/ Engineering/ Medical Sciences degree courses can apply. For NEST 2, only students studying in 3rd/4th year of Science/Engineering/Medical Sciences degree courses can apply.

Provider organisation: SEMCI India and Students’ Unity Foundation of India

Eligibility: Class 12 (Science)/Engineering/Medical/Science degree and diploma students

Rewards: Up to Rs 40,000

Application timeline: April to June (tentative)

Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarships

The students pursuing engineering, MBBS, pharmacy, IT and architecture courses at a government/ private institutions in India can avail the financial benefits under this scholarship. It is a merit-cum-means based scholarship to inspire and transform the lives of economically backward and academically outstanding students. The students are required to obtain at least 85 per cent marks in Class 12 examination. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 6 lakh from all sources.

Provider organisation: Swami Dayanand Education Foundation

Eligibility: Students pursuing Engineering, MBBS, Pharmacy, IT, Architecture courses

Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 per annum

Application timeline: July to August (tentative)

JBNSTS Senior Scholarship Program

Open only for scholars of West Bengal, this scholarship program is meant for students who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing a BSc (Hons)/ Engineering/ Medicine course at undergraduate level. The key objective behind this scholarship program is to aid the conservation of scientific talent. The applications for this scholarship can be accepted both online and offline within the stipulated timeline.

Provider organisation: Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS)

Eligibility: Students pursuing BSc (Hons)/Engineering/Medicine courses at undergraduate level (in West Bengal only)

Rewards: Scholarship worth INR 4,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: June to July (tentative)

Tata Trusts Medical and Healthcare Scholarships

This scholarship program aims to support the studies of students pursuing graduation and post graduation courses in medical and healthcare sciences at reputed Indian institutions. The meritorious students fulfilling the eligibility criteria will get financial support to cover their academic fees.

Provider organisation: Tata Trusts

Eligibility: Undergraduate or postgraduate students of medical and healthcare sciences

Nursing Scholarship for Girls, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation

The girl students pursuing nursing courses can avail benefits under this scholarship scheme. They must be settled in leprosy colonies. The minimum age criteria for this scholarship is 17 years at the time of application. Also, the students are required to have passed the Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English.

Provider organisation: Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF)

Eligibility: Girl students residing in self-settled leprosy colonies and pursuing BSc Nursing (Basic)

Rewards: Up to Rs 88,000

Application timeline: April to May (tentative) of academic fees, as paid to the academic institution

Application timeline: October to November (tentative).

