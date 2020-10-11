IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July session, check eligibility criteria

IGNOU admissions 2020: The varsity is giving a deadline till December 31 to provisional candidates to submit their relevant documents falling which their admission will be cancelled. File

IGNOU admissions 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is considering provisional admission for students for the commencing July session due to COVID-19 lead situations. According to the university, “The examination process of all educational institutions has been affected and the declaration of result has been delayed. As a result of this, students aspiring to join higher education are not able to produce the results of their qualifying examinations.”

The candidates who want to pursue courses from the varsity have to fulfill certain criteria, as per the varsity. For undergraduate (UG) programmes, the candidates need to submit the documents supporting they have appeared in plus 2 exams. For post graduate (PG) courses, the candidates need to submit the 2nd year/ 5th semester pass certificate of the Bachelor degree programmes.

The varsity is giving a deadline till December 31 to provisional candidates to submit their relevant documents falling which their admission will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the admission deadline till October 15. Further, the varsity also extended the assignment submission deadline for the June-December term-end examination. Candidates who have not applied or submitted applications so far can do so at the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The last date for the submission of assignments for June 2020 term-end-examination has extended up to October 10 while the submission of TEE December 2020 exam can be done till October 31.

