COVID-19: IGNOU further extends last date for submission of June TEE application

The last date for submission of application form has been extended to June 15. The last date for submission of application form has been extended to June 15.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of application form for the June 2020 term-end examination to June 15.

The decision has been taken due to the extension of lockdown. “Owing to the extension of the lock-down due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the last date for submission of Examination form online for all academic porgrammes of IGNOU for TEE June 2020 has been extended till June 15,” read the varsity release.

The last date for online submission of application form for re-evaluation of answer scripts pertaining to TEE December 2019 has also been extended till June 15, the statement mentioned.

The varsity has earlier extended the last date for assignment submission to June 15. The candidates can submit their assignments through mail.

The June 2020 term end examination was also postponed, which was scheduled to be held from June 1. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced taking cognizance of the situations due to coronavirus lockdown.

The students can access guidelines and instructions for filling up the form through the link- exam.ignou.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd