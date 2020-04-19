COVID-19: IGNOU extends last date for submission of June TEE application, assignments

The last date for submission of application form has been extended to May 15 The last date for submission of application form has been extended to May 15

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of application form for the June 2019 term-end examination, and assignment submission. The last date for submission of application form has been extended to May 15, while online assignments till May 31, 2020.

The decision has been taken due to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus pandemic.

“IGNOU has extended the last date of accepting the online examination form without late fee from April 30 to May 15, 2020 for TEE June 2020 of the university subject to validity of registration in the programme/ course due to postponement of learner support service activities at all Regional Centre/ Learner Support Centers (LSC) across the country till May 3 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona (COVID-2019),” read the release.

“Also, the last date for submission of assignments , eligible to appear in the TEE June 2020 i.e. registered in July Session (annual programme) & January , 2020 Session (six Month/ semester based programme) has been extended from present date of submission of same i.e. April 30 to May 31 along with the submission of projects/ dissertations/ journals etc,” the release mentioned.

The varsity earlier decided to facilitate the assignment submission through mail. “The Regional Centres will accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through a dedicated email id and take care for further process of evaluation,” IGNOU informed.

The classes at IGNOU were suspended till May 3 due to lockdown

