COVID-19: ICSI introduces its first digital education course

The 50 hours online educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets” will be held from April 18 to 20. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The 50 hours online educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets” will be held from April 18 to 20. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

As virtual classrooms have become today’s reality at the time of lockdown, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India-Registered Valuers Organisation (ICSI-RVO) is introducing its first digital educational course. The 50-hours online educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets” will be held from April 18 to 20, and April 23 to 26, 2020.

“In furtherance to protecting and supporting its esteemed members, ICSI – RVO has proposed various other continuous educational programs and initiatives like invitation for development of research papers/case studies and development of MCQs on valuation related topics. Top five research manuscripts will also be appropriately awarded with cash prizes,” the release mentioned.

The candidates who are willing to register for educational courses can do so through the website- icsirvo.in with the required documents like Pan card, Aadhaar card, Membership and CoP/Experience Certificate (in case of employment) etc.

ICAI postpones CA exam 2020

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020. The examination will now be conducted from June 19, 2020.

The foundation (new course) exam will be held on June 27, 29, July 1, 3, 2020. Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group I will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, while group II examinations on June 28, 30, July 2, 2020.

