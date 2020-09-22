COVID-19: ICSI adds 45 new centres for CS exams on December

ICSI CS exam will be held from December 21 to 30. Representational image/ file

ICSI CS exams 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to open 45 new examination centres across the country for the Company Secretary (CS) exam to be held from December 21 to 30. The decision has been taken following the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing and to provide a healthy and safe operational environment, the official release mentioned.

CS Ashish Garg, President, ICSI said, “Opening of these new centres will prevent overcrowding in the existing 172 examination centres along with facilitating ease of commute to approximately 1 lakh examinees of the Foundation, Executive and Professional programme taking the CS Examination. The exams will be conducted as per guidelines issued by the Government for conduct of examination in view of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Of the 45 new centres, 19 centres are in new cities and remaining 26 centres are in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai, that required more centres to cater to a larger student base.

The institute will also provide facilities to students in changing their exam centres. The students appearing in the CS December exams can change their centres through the website- icsi.edu from September 26 onwards. The link will be active till October 9.

