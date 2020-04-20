COVID-19: ICAI to conduct live revision classes for CA aspirants

The live revision classes will commence from April 22. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The live revision classes will commence from April 22. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Due to lockdown, as students are facing difficulties for preparing for their Chartered Accountants (CA) examination, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has decided to conduct live revision classes from April 22. The classes will be free and can be accessed from any devices — mobile phones, laptops, tablets etc.

“We are happy to announce that the Institute is starting these classes from April 22, 2020 for the benefit of Intermediate and Final level students .These will be free and available to all students. The classes are being offered directly to the students on their mobile phones, laptops, etc,” read the institute release.

READ | Indian Express COVID-19 tracker

“Besides, the subject related sessions, there will be special and motivational sessions by eminent speakers- like CA Girish Ahuja, Padma Shree CA T N Manoharan and CA Amarjeet Chopra. The honourable central council members will also be summarising and sharing their thoughts in the beginning of each session in their respective area of expertise. Question answer sessions will also be conducted for each subject by BOS Faculty after completion of the live revision classes,” the release mentioned.

The classes will be conducted keeping in mind the CA final examination on June 19, 2020. “The focus of current batch is Intermediate and Final examinations to be held in June 2020. These virtual revision classes will provide strong impetus in learning efforts of the students and enable them to revise their syllabi sitting at their homes,” the release stated.

The foundation (new course) exam will be held on June 27, 29, July 1, 3, 2020. Intermediate (IPC) course exam under the old scheme for Group I will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, while group II examinations on June 28, 30, July 2, 2020.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. It will announce the result of the CA exam by August.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd