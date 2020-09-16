Gujarat schools won’t reopen from Sept 21

The Gujarat government has ruled out reopening of schools for secondary classes from September 21, in a decision taken in the “interest of students” at a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, decided that keeping in view the health of the students, it would not be advisable for schools to reopen for students from Class 9 to 12.

Talking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the decision was taken in the “interest of the students”, considering the Covid situation in the state.

“Secondary school students will not be required to go to school even after September 21 for study guidance,” said Chudasama. To prevent students from getting infected, home learning and online education provided by the state government will continue, the minister added.

The Central Government had issued guidelines to all the states to allow students to attend schools for study guidance from September 21 on a voluntary basis.

“According to the Central Government notification, students from Class 9 to 12 are allowed to go to school for study purposes with the written consent of the parents… The state government will have to decide on the implementation of the SOP issued by the Centre, taking into account the Covid situation in the state,” he added.

Earlier, during a series of deliberations with the state government, education experts recommended that while pre-primary should not start at all this academic session, schools should not resume before November.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd