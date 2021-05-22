COVID-19: Education Ministry calls crucial meet Sunday on Class 12 board exams

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on pending Class 12 board exams that were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be in attendance.

Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting.

Pokhriyal also sought inputs from all the stakeholders “students, parents, teachers and others” through social media on Saturday.

“A high-level virtual meeting will be convened tomorrow (Sunday) with all states and union territories’ education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses,” Nishank said.

“I recently held a meeting with the state education secretaries in this regard. The consultative process will be further strengthened through the high-level meeting. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 am,” he added