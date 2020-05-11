COVID-19: Delhi L-G reviews state-run varsities’ preparedness for conducting pending exams

LT Guv met with VC’s of state-based institutes. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representation) LT Guv met with VC’s of state-based institutes. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representation)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday interacted with the vice-chancellors of Delhi government-run universities to review their preparedness for conducting pending examinations and learning online amid the coronavirus-forced ongoing lockdown.

Baijal asked the VCs to ensure continuity of educational activities while keeping in mind safety of students, faculty and other staff. He also asked them to chart out plans for the next academic year, according to a statement issued by the L-G office.

Among the vice-chancellors who took part in the interactions are that of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University Of Technology and Ambedkar University.

The L-G emphasised on use of technology for learning, admission processes and examinations for the current academic session.

“He stressed that every institute should develop virtual classrooms and video conferencing facilities. All teaching staff should be trained in the use of technology,” the statement from the L-G office said.

It stated that Baijal instructed the VCs for timely completion of syllabi, the conduct of examinations, and declaration of results. He further directed vice-chancellors and director to facilitate online admission, placement processes, research, and training.

