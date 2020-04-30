Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE cancels Class 10, 12 remaining papers due to lockdown

The remaining papers of the class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to lockdown. Representational image/ file The remaining papers of the class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to lockdown. Representational image/ file

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has cancelled the examinations of remaining papers of class 10, 12 examinations that was announced earlier. The decision was taken in the wake of lockdown which was imposed in the state till May 3, 2020.

The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8, 2020, which was deferred earlier in the wake of situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

The state government has earlier decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11. “Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations held locally in the schools of class 1 to 8 and class 9 and class 11 could not be conducted. It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” the circular mentioned.

The schools, colleges in the state were closed till May 3 due to lockdown.

