COVID-19: Assam govt directs private schools to waive 50% fees

The Assam Education Department has directed private schools to waive 50 per cent of fees for the month of April that will provide a relief to parents. The schools have also been directed not to increase fees during lockdown and to pay teaching and non-teaching staff without a pay cut.

“Education Dept has directed all pvt schools to waive 50% of their one month school fees for April to give relief to parents. It is also directed that during pandemic there will be no increase in fee and no curtailment of salary of teaching & non teaching staff of pvt schools,” tweeted Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

To provide relief to parents/ guardians whose wards are studying in schools up to senior secondary level, a discussion was carried out with the selected representatives of the schools established by an association of individuals or society or trusts etc. so that delivery of educational services is not impacted, the circular mentioned.

The Assam board has decided to promote class 11 students without examination. Meanwhile, the results of class 10, 12 examinations are likely to be declared by June first week, and the evaluation process will begin after May 3, 2020.

The schools, colleges in the state will be closed till May 3, due to lockdown. Around 35 people are affected with coronavirus in the state.

