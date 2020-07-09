After CBSE, Rajasthan govt plans to reduce syllabus for the commencing session

Rajasthan government plans to scrap syllabus of classes 9 to 12. Representational image/ file Rajasthan government plans to scrap syllabus of classes 9 to 12. Representational image/ file

The Rajasthan government is planning to reduce the syllabus for the commencing academic session as there is a shortage in the working days. The Board of Secondary Education has already been told in this regard to decide the new syllabus. State’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that due to coronavirus outbreakthere is a shortage in the working days of the schools, so the Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner has directed the Board of Secondary Education Ajmer and RSCERT Udaipur in this regard to decide reduction in syllabus on the interest of the learners,” .

कोरोना की वजह से स्कूलों के कार्यदिवसों में कमी हुई है इसलिए शिक्षा और शिक्षार्थी हित में #सिलेबस में #कटौती का फैसला लेने हेतु माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय बीकानेर ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर और RSCERT उदयपुर को इस संबंध में निर्देशित किया है।बहुत जल्दी अंतिम निर्णय लिया जायेगा । — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 9, 2020

Other state boards are also mulling to reduce the syllabus on the line of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE has recently scrapped 30 per cent of the syllabus for classes 9 to 12. The new syllabus will not have chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

Coronavirus Explained Some good news from Delhi, more recovered than infected

How Andhra plans to ensure no patient is turned away from hospitals

Why flights to UAE could restart soon Click here for more

According to the updated curriculum, the chapters deleted from the class 10 syllabus are those dealing with democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement and challenges to democracy. Class 12 students will not be required to study the chapters on India’s relations with its neighbours — Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the changing nature of India’s economic development, social movements in India and demonetisation, among others.

Recently, the other central board – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – had announced to reduce their syllabus for class 10 and 12 by 25 per cent to “make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd