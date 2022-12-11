Course5 Intelligence launches multi-year scholarship programme for higher education

Course5 Intelligence, an analytics and AI solutions company, has launched a multi-year scholarship programme for higher education under the company’s corporate social responsibility function called Course5 Cares. Details about this scholarship are available at the official website — course5i.com.

The scholarship is being launched in partnership with the Swades Foundation, which will select the right candidates for this scholarship with due diligence on their educational and economic backgrounds. The foundation will ensure the funds provided by Course5 are used as intended and monitor students’ progress till completion of their studies.

As a part of this scholarship programme, the selected students will be provided with internship projects and they also stand the chance to get hired upon their graduation. The students will be mentored and supported throughout the duration of their chosen courses.

This scholarship will provide both financial support and mentoring to these students.

“The privilege to get a higher education goes a long way in shaping a lifetime of opportunities for a person and the generations that follow. This aligns with Course5’s purpose of creating world-class talent and giving it an opportunity to thrive. We will provide both financial support and mentoring to these students. We believe that supporting students who are capable and who will go on to achieve professional success will create a ripple effect of growth and upliftment of their entire families and communities,” said Ashwin Mittal, chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence.