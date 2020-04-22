‘Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI

Interested can register at icsi.edu. (Representational image) Interested can register at icsi.edu. (Representational image)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced online courses. These include 15-day academic development programmes, eight-day entrepreneurship development programmes and 15-day management skills orientation programmes at its official platform. Here is a list of unique courses that anyone can pursue:

Certificate course for women directors: Stating the need to have gender diversity in the board room, ICSI has introduced this three-month course for women and aims to imbibe “the right level of confidence” in women in the corporate world to take up a leadership role. It will teach candidates about legal knowledge, skills needed to be an independent director and enable participants to improve their performance. Anyone having a graduate degree can take this course. The fee for the course is Rs 7,500 for ICSI members and Rs 15,000 for others.

Startup India Certified programme on capacity building to support startup ecosystem: The course is jointly provided by ICSI and Startup India. The course will focus on specific knowledge of legal provisions related to startups and there is no registration fee. To get the certificate, candidates will have to pass an MCQ-based test after taking the course. It is a basic level course and the advance programme is also available in the same, however, to pursue the advanced courses, clearing basic courses is mandatory.

Certificate course in GST: The course is approved by BSE Institute Limited. It is a 60-hour long course divided over five weeks. Candidates will be provided with study material online. After studying the course, candidates will have to clear an exam. The successful candidates will get a certificate from both ICSI and BSE. The fee of the course is Rs 7,5000. the course teaches about principles of GST and indirect tax regime, implementation of GST concept and latest developments in the same.

Certificate course on forensic audit: This course is provided jointly by ICSI and KPMG. It will teach about fraud and misconduct, asset misappropriation scheme, the financial statement of fraud, IPC, CRPC and evidence act, legal and regulatory requirements along with fraud detection prevention and response with special focus on frauds in digital space. The course is one-month long for which classes will be conducted for three hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The fee for the course is Rs 20,000.

There are several other courses including certified banking compliance professional courses, certificate course on POSH, and certificate course on certified CSR professionals among others.

ICSI has also introduced a series of online self-assessment modules on areas of expertise for the members i.e. company law, tax laws, securities lapses, governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. Such self-assessment may be attempted by members at their convenience from the comfort of their homes. “The members shall be eligible for grant of 10 Program Credit Hours (PCH) for each module. Each module shall carry 60 multiple choice questions,” as per the institute.

In addition to the online courses, a series of focused webinars are being conducted for ICSI stakeholders. These cover topics including companies act, secretarial audit, insolvency and bankruptcy law, CSR, etc.

