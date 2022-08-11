Course on innovation and design thinking for schoolchildren launched

A new course on innovation, entrepreneurship and design thinking was launched for schoolchildren at the Gujarat University. (File image)

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched a course on innovation, entrepreneurship and design thinking for schoolchildren at the Gujarat University on Wednesday.

The Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) is developed by Vikram Sarabhai National Children Innovation Centre (VSCIC), under the aegis of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) and UNICEF.

The CM interacted with start-ups and felicitated young innovators actively engaged with the VSCIC as well as finalists of herSTART, the women-focused startup promotion platform of GUSEC.

“Everything comes down to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a vision that startups are boosting by generating jobs and encouraging innovation,” said the CM as quoted by an official release issued by the GUSEC. The Vikram Sarabhai National Children Innovation Centre is a national resource centre established by GUSEC, with the support of UNICEF.