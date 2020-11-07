PM Modi to IIT-Delhi graduates: Country will give you ease of doing business, you bring ease of living for poor

PM Modi during his address to IIT-Delhi graduating batch (Source: Screengrab)

The country will give you the ease of doing business, you bring ease of living to the poorest of the poor by working on new innovations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to graduating batch of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He asked them to identify the needs of the country and work towards building a self-reliant India. He called the students the biggest brand ambassadors of the brand India. Innovation, he said, is the commonality between all IIT campuses. He has also delivered addresses at IIT in Bombay, Guwahati, and Madras earlier.

In his virtual address to graduating students, Prime Minister told the 2020 batch that they are the lucky ones and have an advantage over the others as they have seen a transition towards the new normal. “You have an advantage, have more time to learn and adapt to the new normal emerging in the workplace and beyond. So, make the most use of it and think of the brighter side too. You are also a lucky batch,” said Modi.

PM said students will not only rejoice the marks but also the memories. “You will look back at all night spent in library and reading room during the exam and also at the late-night ‘paranthas’ in the mess…I am also told IIT-Delhi students have two types of friends — college friends and hostel videogame friends. You will surely miss them both,” he said.

He told students to create a new mantra for their new workplace. “Focus on quality, never compromise, ensure scalability, make your innovation work at mass scale, ensure reliability, build long-term trust in market, bring in adaptability, be open to change and accept uncertainty as a way of life,” he said. Modi further said that the students of today are the biggest brand ambassadors of brand India.

A total of 2019 students received their degrees from IIT-Delhi today. The golden jubilee celebration was held in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the institute.

At the event, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched ‘eVidya’ portal. It stands for Enabling Virtual and Interactive-learning for Driving Youth Advancement. The new portal aims to deliver certificate programmes offered by IIT-Delhi in online mode. Courses ranging from different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities, and management will be available through eVidya. The courses will be available for Indian as well as international participants.

