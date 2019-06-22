Could not clear JEE Advanced? Here are best options for you

JEE Advanced result 2019: If you have failed to make the cut for the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE), then you are not alone. Out of the 9 lakh students who appeared for the national-level exam, only 2.5 lakh make it to JEE Advanced and further, only thousands get through IITs. Does that mean, others will not get good colleges? No. There still are several options left for those who made it through the JEEs.

Advertising

If you are among one of them who could not clear the exam this year, take time and decide your priorities. If IITs is your goal then you might want to skip a year or you can also consider moving to IITs for your postgraduate degree, too. If it is a course that you are aspiring for then there are several other options.

VIDEO | College admissions: What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams?

Other exams: There are several state-level engineering exams such as UPJEE, WBJEE, MHT-CET, TNEA, etc. that are relatively easier, and should be on your list of exams to be written. Many private universities also conduct entrance exams much SRM, VIT, BITS etc. If you clear these exams you will be eligible for admissions. Further, many private colleges have their own admission criteria – they do consider JEE score, but they have alternative options too, shortlist a college or course and check its eligibility criteria thoroughly.

Advertising

Alternative courses: JEE might be the core exam for entrance for BTech courses, there are many courses such as BSc, BBA etc which are science related and admission criteria for these are class 12 marks. With several new-age courses, one can also apply for new courses or take a regular course and opt for electives or specialisations available at the college or online. One can even consider changing stream to other professional programmes such as law, architecture etc.

READ | No JEE Main, reserved seats: Yet IITs fail to woo foreign students

Could not clear JEE Advanced, career options avaialble for you

Weigh other options in Engineering

If you are not able to clear JEE, but still feel that engineering is your true calling, then you need to look at some other options for engineering beyond the IITs and NITs. While JEE may be a tough exam to crack, there are many state engineering exams such as UPJEEE, WBJEE, COMEDK, MHTCET, TNEA, etc. that are relatively easier, and should be on your list of exams to be written.

Apart from state colleges, you can even consider private institutes. Institutes such as Birla Institute of Technology, Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM University, Manipal University, etc. also offer good courses in engineering, and conduct their own entrance exams. They may not be as reputed as the IITs and NITs, but are good institutions for gaining knowledge.

Read| JOSAA 2019: IIT admission process begins, check how to register, seat allotment schedule

However, when it comes to private institutes, do tread carefully. Take the time to evaluate the college reputation, ranking and placements before you take such a leap.

Look for alternate options in the Pure Sciences

When you start feeling that engineering may not be your calling after all, but maybe science is, you should look at degree programs in science. Programs such as B.Sc. Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics can satiate your quest for knowledge, and are equally lucrative options as Engineering. Degree in these fields open up exciting professional opportunities in pure and applied research.

With areas such as Robotics, Computational Physics, Aerodynamics, Data Science, Pharmacological Research, Operational Research open for you to explore, you will get to work at the forefront of innovations in science and technology.

Read| JOSAA 2019: IIT admission process begins, check how to register, seat allotment schedule

Institutes such as the IISc, IISERs, ISI, University of Delhi, Loyola College, etc. offer courses in the pure sciences, which can provide a tremendous learning experience to students of science and mathematics.

While some of these institutes will require you to crack their respective entrance examinations, a lot many take admissions through merit too.

Read| JOSAA 2019: IIT admission process begins, check how to register, seat allotment schedule

Apply for a professional degree in a related field

If you think B.Tech. is the only professional course related to science, think again. There are multiple courses that you could look out for, that are related to science and mathematics.

Courses such as BCA (Computer Applications), B.Arch (Architecture), B.Sc. Aviation (with Commercial Pilot training), B.Sc. Nautical Science (Merchant Navy training), B.Des. in Industrial/Product Design, B.FTech (Fashion Technology) etc. are all options that branch out from Science. Moreover, they provide some professional expertise for you to give your career a boost.

You can keep such options as your backup in case your initial plan of engineering does not work out. Or you may even explore them as promising career options in themselves, in case you didn’t really stop to evaluate whether Engineering is the right option for you or not before getting into JEE preparation.

Look for alternate paths that may be better suited

Sometimes we may overlook the biggest signs that a certain career path is not meant for us. An inability to score well despite giving it your all, or a lack of interest in the subjects, being some.

It’s understandable. You may not have really stopped to evaluate if Engineering was the one for you, or you may have been under a misguided impression due to a lack of information about it. So, what should you do when you have this realization? Below steps will help you how to look for more options

The first step is to open up your mind to possibilities. There are many lucrative career options out there, with an immense number of opportunities and avenues to explore. Be it Law, Management, Psychology, or even something upcoming like Social Media Marketing, the possibilities are endless.

Explore as many options as you can to find out what lies out there. Read up on careers; find out more about them, the opportunities offered, what work people do in those fields, the career path required, etc.

Beyond your research, take out the time to talk to people who know more about the fields you wish to explore – college students pursuing the course, professionals in that field, even career counsellors.

Consider taking a drop year if the reasons are legitimate

If you still feel that engineering is your blood and soul, and there is no other career you would rather pursue, then consider taking a drop year.

Realistically evaluate your chances of clearing of the JEE exam if you do take the drop: Carefully think over these questions and decide if you have the right ability and patience for a second attempt at the JEE. If you have both, then there is no reason to not give it a try again. Also, do not fear as we always have the option for reappearing the exam next year.

If you are very clear about choosing engineering as a career option then find below some tips which will help you for taking the JEE Advanced exam next year:

Plan your day well: It is important to identify subjects/ concepts you struggle with. Revisiting them shall give you more significant insights, and more clarity, and help you fare better.

Clear all your doubts: Make sure you get your doubts cleared by your professor or your friends in advance of any revisional schedule.

Write mock exams: Solving mock papers and previous years’ sample papers will not only help in providing much-needed practice but will also acquaint you with different questions that can be asked in the real exam. There are two key aspects, to practising mocks:

Replicate the exam-like environment: It’s essential that you attempt your mocks like you would attempt the real exam. Take no/minimal breaks and keep yourself away from distractions while writing a mock exam. Also attempt your mock between 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM (the board exam time), so that you get used to the timing and can focus more during those hours.

Don’t overdo them: Writing mock exams enables one to do systematic practice and identify concepts/areas that need a little more revision.

Pomodoro Technique: Set a timer to twenty-five minutes when you focus on your studies and when the timer rings take a five minutes break and then set the timer again. The small breaks in the middle help in relaxing and motivating you.

Advertising

– The author is a Founder & CEO, Mindler- a career guidance platform.