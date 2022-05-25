NEET UG 2022 correction window opens; check details

TheNational Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 applicants. Candidates who want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in official notification.

NEET UG 2022 correction window: How to access

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the bottom and click on the link for ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022’ under the ‘student activity’ section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Sign in using requested details such as application form, application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: You will then see your application and an option to make corrections.

Step 5: Save the application after making the required changes.

Candidates should note that there are very limited changes they can make in their application form now. Details about the same will be notified during the correction process.

“Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” the official notice read.

Candidates should also be mindful that this will be the last chance for candidates to make these changes, and no further opportunity to make changes will be given after this.