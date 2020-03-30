Telangana SSC exams further postponed due to lockdown

Coronavirus: The revised dates of the examination will be released later. Representational image/ file Coronavirus: The revised dates of the examination will be released later. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has deferred all the papers of the SSC, class 10 that is scheduled to be conducted from March 31, 2020. The decision has been taken due to the nationwide lockdown till April 14 amid coronavirus pandemic.

“As per the latest orders issued for the extension of lockdown upto 14-04-2020 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Government of Telangana, Hyderabad vide G.O.Ms.No.54, Dated:28-03-2020 of General Administration (Covid) Department, Remaining SSC March, 2020 Public Examinations which are scheduled to be held from 31-03-2020 to 06-04-2020 are also postponed,” read the official notification.

The revised dates of the SSC or class 10 examination is expected to release after April 14.

The Telangana SSC examinations from March 23 to 30 were earlier postponed. “In continuation of this office proceedings 3rd cited, all the District Educational Officers in the State are hereby informed that in view of the prevailing health situation arise out of Corona Virus (COVID-19) Disease, as per the direction of the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana SSC Public Examinations March, 2020 scheduled to be held from 2303-2020 to 30-03-2020 are postponed,” the official notification mentioned.

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, several state and central boards have postponed their exams and evaluation process.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd