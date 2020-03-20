Coronavirus: Telangana SSC exams postponed from March 23

Tomorrow’s exam as per schedule. (Representational image) Tomorrow’s exam as per schedule. (Representational image)

Coronavirus: The CJ bench of Telangana High Court has ordered the Directorate of Government Examination to postpone SSC exams after conducting tomorrow’s paper. The Telangana SSC which were scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30 has been postponed. The matter is adjourned to be heard on March 30 when the exam dates will be considered after reviewing the coronavirus outbreak.

It is likely that the class 10 or SSC exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 6, however, the final decision will be announced on March 30. The language paper — to be held tomorrow — will be conducted as per the schedule. As per the earlier schedule, the Telangana SSC exams were to be conducted till April 6.

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India several state and central boards have postponed their exams and evaluation process, however, the AP SSC exams will be held as per schedule from March 30. During these exams, announced BSEAP, students will be made to sit at least one metre away.

