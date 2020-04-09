Coronavirus: Schools in Odisha to remain close till June 17

The schools in Odisha will remain closed till June 17. Representational image The schools in Odisha will remain closed till June 17. Representational image

Coronavirus: The schools in Odisha will remain closed till June 17, considering situations related to coronavirus pandemic. The state has become the first to extend lockdown till April 30, 2020.

“The state cabinet, which met today, decided that saving the lives of our people is the top most priority at this juncture,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement. “We have decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. We will recommend to the Government of India to extend the national lockdown (up to the same time period).”

The Odisha board will conduct the plus 2 examinations after lockdown. “Notification for conduct of the postponed examinations will be issued after necessary directions received from the government when the situation improves,” the council circular mentioned.

The results of the class 10 examination will be released in May. As per the official, the evaluation process will begin after lockdown, and the results may be declared by May-end.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd