Coronavirus: Schools in Chhattisgarh directed to postpone fees collection

Many private schools are pressurising parents to submit the fees violating the government order.

All the schools in Chhattisgarh have been directed to postpone the recovery of fees during lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The Chhattisgarh government directed the private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, other boards not to take fees till the classes were resumed.

But, many private schools are pressurising parents to submit the fees violating the government order. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that it came under government notice that many schools are sending messages to students’ parents to deposit school fee.

Many private schools are sending messages to students’ parents to deposit school fee. It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees in such times. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during #CoronavirusLockdown in Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/ZRL13aq7db — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

“It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees in such times. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during lockdown,” said CM, as reported by ANI.

The Chhattisgarh board has already postponed the class 10, 12 board examinations, and has decided promote students of all classes. The schools, educational institutes in the state will remain closed till April 14, due to lockdown.

