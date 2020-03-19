Coronavirus scare: University of Rajasthan postpones UG, PG examinations

Coronavirus scare: Rajathan University has postponed examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. Representational image/ file Coronavirus scare: Rajathan University has postponed examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. Representational image/ file

Amid coronavirus scare, the University of Rajasthan has postponed all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) examinations scheduled to be held till March 31, 2020. The varsity will notify the dates of the examinations after re-assessment of the situations.

“Due to coronavirus, the varsity has postponed examinations scheduled to be held from March 19 (11 am) to March 31. The varsity will notify the dates soon, the candidates are advised to visit the website- uniraj.ac.in,” read the varsity notification.

Rajasthan government has already issued directions for imposing prohibitory orders on gathering of people under CrCP section 144. While schools and colleges had been shut earlier, CM Ashok Gehlot issued directions that parent-teacher meetings be stopped and the admission process should do away with the presence of parents and their children. Moreover, private and public libraries are to be shut till March 31.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed the class 10, 12 board examinations scheduled till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main examinations scheduled on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

The HRD ministry has requested the state governments as well to reschedule the ongoing state board examinations for class 10 and class 12 students.

