Coronavirus scare: Spread awareness among students, says HRD

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo) Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo)

THE HUMAN Resource Development Ministry on Wednesday directed chief secretaries of all states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, senior officials at CBSE ruled out delaying the Board examinations in the wake of 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. However, the Board has allowed students to carry face masks and hand sanitiser to the examination centres.

“There is no plan of delaying the exams for now. We are an exam conducting body. These decisions, if and when needed, will be taken on the advice of the right authorities. As of now, we haven’t received anything (from either the Health ministry or the HRD Ministry),” said a senior officer at CBSE.

On Tuesday, a private school in Noida cancelled classes after a student’s father tested positive for the virus and another leading school in Noida also asked students to keep away from school till classes resumed after the Holi holiday next week.

Asking state authorities and the CBSE to spread more awareness about preventive measures against COVID-19, school and higher education secretary Amit Khare on Wednesday wrote, “Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.”

“In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing or sneezing, use of tissue paper or using sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings) would help in preventing or reducing transformation of not only this disease but also a large number of other communicable diseases,” Khare wrote.

The West Bengal government has also asked all state-run schools to sensitise students about steps needed to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection. The department will send the pamphlets to schools for distribution among students.

