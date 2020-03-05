Coronavirus scare: Primary schools in Delhi to remain close till March 31

The primary schools in Delhi will remain close till March 31. Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational image The primary schools in Delhi will remain close till March 31. Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational image

In the wake of 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, the Delhi government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools till March 31, 2020. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 among children.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed Chief Secretaries of all states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to spread awareness among students on basic preventive measures against coronavirus. HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter that “informed students can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond”. “Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus,” the letter read.

The number of confirmed cases in India mounted to 30 after a Ghaziabad local tested positive. The Union Health Ministry has asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block, and village levels, stating cases of community transmission have been observed.

“Since some cases of community transmission have also been observed, it has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels,” the ministry said.

