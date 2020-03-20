Coronavirus scare: Madhya Prdaesh MPBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams; suspends class 5, 8 exams

Coronavirus outbreak: The class 10, 12 examinations have been postponed. Representational image/ file Coronavirus outbreak: The class 10, 12 examinations have been postponed. Representational image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has postponed the class 10 and 12 examinations. The department has also ordered cancellation of state level examinations of class 5 and 8.

“As coronavirus has now entered the second stage in India, we wish to keep the students and teachers safe. The board exams of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed along with the duty of teachers for evaluation of answer sheet that was to begin from March 21. Detailed instruction for the same have been issued to the students, schools and teachers,” MPBSE secretary Anil Suchari said.

The secretary said that the remaining exams of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted later. The schedule will be released soon. The state level examinations for classes 5 and 8 have also been suspended and the schools were asked to promote or detain students according to their performance in the previous term examinations.

Many states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have postponed the class 10, 12 board examinations scheduled till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

