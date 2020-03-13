Coronavirus outbreak: JNU suspends classes till March 31

JNU suspends classes till March 31 JNU suspends classes till March 31

After Delhi University, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended all classes till March 31 due to Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak in the Capital. The varsity on Friday notified that seminars, conferences, workshops in the campus that require gathering of people should be postponed.

“Basic mess facilities will be available to the hostel residents during this period. All JNU residents are requested to follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the university,” read the notification.

The Delhi government on Thursday announced the closure of all schools, colleges in an attempt to enforce social distancing. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has also suspended all its classes till March 31, 2020.

Delhi University has already announced to conduct teaching-learning through online resources after the government directed the closure of all colleges in the capital till March 31. In a press note, the registrar said that study material for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be made available in the college or department websites concerned on a weekly basis by teachers.

The Uttarakhand and Manipur governments also announced the closure of schools till the end of the month. Earlier this week, educational institutions were closed in Kerala as well as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

