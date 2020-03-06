Coronavirus scare: CISCE directs schools to take preventive measures

Delhi schools closed: All primary schools shut as coronavirus spreads. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Delhi schools closed: All primary schools shut as coronavirus spreads. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

In the wake of 31 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued advisories to all schools requesting them to take preventive measures.

The council asked schools to teach children about various public health measures such as frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/ sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gathering, etc).

Meanwhile, keeping in mind of the ongoing board examinations, the centre supervisors have been requested to avail hand sanitisers, soaps and water for the students. “In the light of the ongoing board examinations, the centre heads are requested to make available hand sanitisers, soap and water at the examination centres located in their schools,” read the official release.

Over 3,000 people have died of coronavirus worldwide, while some 90,000 people have been infected.

