Coronavirus: Punjab Board PSEB postpones pending exams further, revised datesheet cancelled

Coronavirus: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Monday ordered the postponement of pending board exams for class 5, 10 and 12, due to lockdown, amid coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams were scheduled to be held from April 1, as per the revised date sheet released by the board.

“The Punjab government has ordered lockdown/ curfew in view of situation arising due to coronavirus. Hence, all pending exams of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for class 5 which were rescheduled from April 1; for class 10 and 12 which were rescheduled from April 3 and practicals for class 8, have been further postponed till further orders,” read the board circular.

The board will announce the fresh dates soon. The students are advised to keep in touch with syllabus and keep studying at home. The dates will be available at the board website- pseb.ac.in.

#Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)pending exams for class 5, 10,12 and practicals for std 8, further postponed till further notice.Rescheduled datesheet from April 1 stands cancelled. Fresh dates will be announced after lockdown ends: JR Mehrok, controller @ieeducation_job — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) March 30, 2020

In the directives for the Punjab schools, the government had ordered holidays only for children till March 31 and staff, including teachers, were still reporting for administrative work and evaluation of answer sheets.

In the written orders issued by the PSEB, teachers have been allowed to take answer sheets for classes 5 and 8 with them and evaluate them at their homes. With the state government announcing the ban on public transport from Saturday, teachers reporting from villages expressed that the move came as a relief.

